Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 82,285 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,285 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.04. 1,304,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

