TG Therapeutics’ (TGTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

TGTX stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,055,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,099. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 2.42. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

