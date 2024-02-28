The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BA traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.80. 3,860,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,894,880. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.58 and a 200 day moving average of $214.58. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

