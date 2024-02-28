The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,016,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,500 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $60,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,154,000 after buying an additional 3,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 47.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after buying an additional 3,524,794 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

CG stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

