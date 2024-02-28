The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 2.95%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $59,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

