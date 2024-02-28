The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $357.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $340.74 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $347.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.93. The company has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

