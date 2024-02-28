The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,700,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after acquiring an additional 509,940 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,774,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,312,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,516 shares of company stock worth $23,636,810. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO stock remained flat at $60.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,796,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,825,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

