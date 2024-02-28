The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mosaic worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

