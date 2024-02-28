The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 643,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $79,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $5,594,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after buying an additional 150,470 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 47.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $147.13. 172,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

