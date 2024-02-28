The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 656,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143,630 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $91,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.50. 217,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,583. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $193.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

