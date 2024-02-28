Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Thryv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $236.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Thryv has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Thryv by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 38.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thryv by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

