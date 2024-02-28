TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. TJX Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.94-4.02 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.44.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $91.77.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

