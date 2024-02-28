Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,525 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 187,115 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $71,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.86. 1,279,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $206.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average is $153.38.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.