Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,598 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.13% of MetLife worth $59,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $69.58. 272,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

