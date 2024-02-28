Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,355 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $84,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.3 %

QSR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 67,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,161. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,688,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 414,074 shares of company stock valued at $31,405,529. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on QSR. CIBC dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

