Toronto Dominion Bank Has $62.05 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,137 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 351,082 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $62,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.77. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

