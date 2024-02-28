Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $63,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.99. 170,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.