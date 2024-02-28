Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Danaher worth $98,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.97. The company had a trading volume of 119,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,353. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $255.75.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.