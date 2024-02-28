Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,771 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Trading Down 0.7 %

PYPL opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.