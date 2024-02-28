Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 13,348 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 24,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.1 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

