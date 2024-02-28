Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML stock opened at $940.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $371.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $821.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $705.54. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $959.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

