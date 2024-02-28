Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $192.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.