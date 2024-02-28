Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 17.9% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 72.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,080 shares of company stock valued at $17,919,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $251.20 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.