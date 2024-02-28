TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). TransAlta had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. TransAlta’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAC. TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

TAC opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.91. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,242,000 after buying an additional 2,116,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,458,000 after buying an additional 1,899,671 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after buying an additional 1,777,039 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TransAlta by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after buying an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,404,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,322,000 after purchasing an additional 978,354 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

