TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,293 shares of company stock valued at $132,663,201. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,174.22 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,207.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,073.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $958.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

