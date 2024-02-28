TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 217,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 448,056 shares.The stock last traded at $78.00 and had previously closed at $83.14.

The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $804,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,538,240. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.13.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

