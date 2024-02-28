Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Treace Medical Concepts updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 6.1 %

TMCI stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 717,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,026. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after acquiring an additional 86,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

