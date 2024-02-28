Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,900 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $20,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

View Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.