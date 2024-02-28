Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $575.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $547.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $579.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.