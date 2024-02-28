Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,819 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

TRV stock opened at $221.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $223.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

