Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 25.9% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 13,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 944.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 34.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $628.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $636.37.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

