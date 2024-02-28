Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.01.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

