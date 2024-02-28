Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $16.04 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

