Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,711 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.