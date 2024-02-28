Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,820 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $599,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,888,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $267,911.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,056.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,147 shares of company stock worth $14,664,599. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

