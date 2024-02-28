Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.16% of Insperity worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Insperity by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Insperity by 105.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 573.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Shares of NSP stock opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average of $106.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.80 and a 1 year high of $131.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

