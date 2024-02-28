Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82,060 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 396.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Kennametal Stock Up 1.0 %

KMT stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

