Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

MHK stock opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

