Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,175 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.91. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $102.96.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

