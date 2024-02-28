Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,803 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $13,488,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.5 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $78.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,486 shares of company stock worth $11,657,317. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

