Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 35,724 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,724 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.25% of Brady worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brady by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,227,000 after acquiring an additional 409,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after buying an additional 148,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brady by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,727,000 after buying an additional 47,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 18.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,252,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after buying an additional 198,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

