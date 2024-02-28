Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 1,377.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,013 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.23% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $113.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

