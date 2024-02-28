Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 147,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.24% of Par Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.12. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $40.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

