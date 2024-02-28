Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 158,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TPX

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.