Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.15

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 373774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TCN shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.25 price objective (up from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 1,031.1% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,358 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,874,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.