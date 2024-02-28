Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Richard John Hughes Buys 73,040 Shares

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Hughes acquired 73,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £25,564 ($32,425.16).

Richard John Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trident Royalties alerts:

On Wednesday, November 29th, Richard John Hughes bought 59,000 shares of Trident Royalties stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £19,470 ($24,695.59).

Trident Royalties Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TRR opened at GBX 35 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 8.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.55. Trident Royalties Plc has a one year low of GBX 29.60 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 60 ($0.76). The company has a market capitalization of £102.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4,357.40 and a beta of 0.40.

About Trident Royalties

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company operates through Precious, Bulk Battery, Metals, and Base segments. Its portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, and iron ore. The company's activities located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Kenya.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.