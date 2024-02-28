Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Up 0.6 %

TRMK stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 557.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRMK

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.