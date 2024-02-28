Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 199.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $252.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $252.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.38 and its 200 day moving average is $225.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.