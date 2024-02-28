Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 40.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TPB opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.48. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $41,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,120,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 287,337 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,847,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,796,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,156,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after buying an additional 166,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 286,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 148,296 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

