Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 40.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.
Turning Point Brands Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:TPB opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.48. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65.
In other news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $41,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
