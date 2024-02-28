Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 326,842 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 256,283 shares.The stock last traded at $2.06 and had previously closed at $1.95.

TUYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative net margin of 34.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tuya in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuya by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

